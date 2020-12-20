Stanford apologizes for its vaccine distribution plan that left out almost all front-line workers in the first round, blames an algorithm in an internal email (Laurel Wamsley/NPR)

Laurel Wamsley / NPR:
Stanford apologizes for its vaccine distribution plan that left out almost all front-line workers in the first round, blames an algorithm in an internal email — Stanford Medicine apologized on Friday for its vaccine distribution plan – a plan that came under fire for leaving out nearly …
