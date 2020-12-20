South Australia enforces quarantine and mandatory tests for NSW travellers, declares hard border for Northern Beaches

South Australia has introduced new border restrictions in response to the escalating coronavirus cluster in NSW.

As of midnight tonight anyone who has been to the Greater Sydney area will be required to complete 14 days of suitable quarantine on arrival in South Australia, they will need testing on arrival, and on day 5 and day 12.

Hard border arrangements will be in place for anyone who has been on the Northern Beaches.

South Australian premier Steven Marshall has announced a hard border with Sydney’s Northern Beaches, while the rest of the city will have to quarantine for 14 days. ()

Regional NSW will be required to do the testing but won’t have to isolate.

Another three cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in South Australia, which were all from overseas travel and in hotel quarantine.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said she was confident in how the government has handled the risks so far, but said the public had to play their part.

“You don’t go out to a Christmas party if you are feeling unwell,” she said.

Prof. Spurrier said a hard border with all of Greater Sydney was not yet required.

“We have a good way of doing the testing in South Australia … we have a way of enforcing,” she said.

This means people who live or have travelled from these Red Zone communites since December 11 are banned from entering Victoria.

Anyone who enters from the red zone will be subject to 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

There have been another 30 cases of coronavirus in NSW and restrictions reintroduced for Greater Sydney, leaving Christmas plans for millions of people in limbo.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 28 of those cases were already linked to the Avalon cluster.

Restrictions have been expanded for the Greater Sydney area, with no more than 10 people allowed in a home.