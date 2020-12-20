Sources: SoftBank will file on Monday to raise between $500M and $600M via an IPO of its first SPAC and is preparing at least two additional SPACs (Dan Primack/Axios)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Dan Primack / Axios:

Sources: SoftBank will file on Monday to raise between $500M and $600M via an IPO of its first SPAC and is preparing at least two additional SPACs  —  SoftBank on Monday will file to raise between $500 million and $600 million via an IPO of its first SPAC, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR