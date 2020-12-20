Sources: in an early November meeting, Jack Ma offered concessions to Chinese regulators, including handing over parts of Ant Group if "the country needs it,quot; (Lingling Wei/Wall Street Journal)

Lingling Wei / Wall Street Journal:

Sources: in an early November meeting, Jack Ma offered concessions to Chinese regulators, including handing over parts of Ant Group if “the country needs it,rdquo;  —  Trying to salvage his relationship with regulators in a Nov. 2 meeting, the Chinese billionaire said he was ready to do what the country needed

