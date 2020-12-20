Simon Cowell, 61, looks carefree as he enjoys jet ski ride in Barbados after breaking his back

Simon Cowell enjoyed a lavish boat trip and jet ski ride with his partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric, six, in Barbados on Saturday.

The music mogul, 61, looked relaxed and carefree as he explored the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean island just four months after breaking his back in a bike accident.

In August, Simon was rushed to hospital to undergo six hours of surgery after breaking his back in an electric bike accident, forcing him to cancel all his planned TV work for the rest of the year.

The X Factor boss proved he was well on the road to recovery as he stood on a jet ski to zip around the Caribbean Sea with glamorous partner Lauren, 43, who wore a black strapless bikini.

Simon, who shed 4st after adopting a strict vegan diet and overhauling his exercise earlier this year, displayed his svelte physique in a pair of green swimming trunks.

The music mogul and Lauren made sure to protect themselves out into the ocean as they both wore life jackets for the jet ski excursion, he was later seen getting on the watercraft with son Eric.

Simon also enjoyed a lavish boat trip where he appeared relaxed and carefree as he soaked up the sun with Lauren and their son Eric.

The X Factor boss was seen pulling a series of animated faces, no doubt in a bid to amuse his young son during the festive family getaway.

Lauren looked effortlessly glamorous as she wore a stylish black bikini with a strapless top and high-waisted bottoms.

The socialite teamed the items of swimwear with a stylish beige knitted coverup, blue beach bag, a stack of gold necklaces and black sunglasses.

Father and son: Simon was later seen getting onto a jet ski with his son Eric, six

Lauren styled her brunette locks back into a relaxed bun, which she accessorised with a blue patterned headband, she appeared to go makeup-free as she displayed her radiant complexion.

Simon is enjoying a festive break with son Eric and partner Lauren as he continues his recovery during the festive getaway.

It comes after sources claimed last week that Simon was considering legal action against the manufacturers of his electric bike after breaking his back.

The TV mogul and his team are said to be ‘weighing up’ legal options and have been ‘pressing’ the manufacturers, Swindon Powertrain.

One lawyer claimed that a successful lawsuit could see Simon get up to £10million for medical bills and loss of earnings, The Sun reported.

It comes as a whistleblower from the manufacturers reportedly claimed the £20,000 electric bike an ‘accident waiting to happen’ due to Simon’s lack of training.

He told the publication: ‘It should never have been sold to Simon without him being taught how to use it.’

The source continued: ‘I said to my boss, “Are you showing Simon how to use this?” He said he was just dropping it off and I said, “Are you serious?”‘

The former employee claimed the Swind EB-01 bike, which can reach up to 60mph and is banned on public roads in the UK, should not be used without specialist training.

The source continued: ‘I said to my boss, “Are you showing Simon how to use this?” He said he was just dropping it off and I said, “Are you serious?”‘

The X Factor boss’ team are studying the claims made by the former employee and are ‘pressing the manufacturers’ about the safety of the bike.

A spokesperson for Simon told : ‘Simon is understandably extremely concerned for other peoples’ safety in relation to this bike.

A spokesperson for Manufacturers Swindon Powertrain told : ‘With any device, it is important to read the user manual before attempting to operate, acknowledged by Mr Cowell himself.’

They added: ‘The EB-01 user manual includes a detailed process of how to familiarise oneself with the performance features and procedures to follow.’

‘We have been pressing the manufacturers about this and will continue to press them, including in relation to the claims of the former member of staff.’

They added that they are ‘in contact with Mr Cowell’s aides to progress this’, noting, ‘the company has acted in good faith at all times.’

Simon broke his back in August after falling from his electric bike, leaving him forced to undergo a six-hour surgery to try and fix the injuries.

The accident occurred when the powerful machine ‘flew up in the air and did an accidental wheelie’ after he tried to change gears.

The music boss is thought to have been ‘surprised by the power’ of the bike and knew immediately that he ‘was in trouble’.

Following the accident, Simon tweeted: ‘Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first .’

He then added in a second tweet: ‘And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon.’

He went on: ‘I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.’

He then added in a second tweet: ‘And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon.’

His recent injuries and ongoing recovery saw him sit out of the resumed 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent after it returned following England’s first lockdown.

But only recently Simon’s BGT colleague Amanda Holden confirmed he’d be back to work filming the new series in January, telling the Loose Women panel: ‘He is, Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well.

‘So he’ll be back for the new season which we’re filming in January. I can’t wait for it.’

Amanda also confirmed that Simon would not be appearing in the BGT Christmas special this year, and would once again be replaced by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo.

‘There was a moment in the Christmas show to do with magic and I thought, “this is it it’s going to be him”, but it wasn’t, they missed a trick.’

In October it was reported Simon could be out of action for up to six months, as even after surgery the back injury left him ‘in agony.’

A source told : ‘Simon was advised not to fly back to the final by doctors. He is walking a lot and swimming and feeling great – but focusing on being on top form for the start of filming for Britain’s Got Talent 2021 in January.’

Another source told The Sun: ‘He is building up his strength but the recovery is taking longer than we hoped. It was a very serious injury and they didn’t fully appreciate that at first. There was initial euphoria that he was all right, when he felt that he had come through it by a miracle. Then came the pain.

‘He had about six weeks of agony. By early September, it was obvious that he wasn’t going to be ready to physically travel at all for work. He was on high-strength painkillers but he isn’t any more. He also doesn’t have a live-in nurse any more.’

‘Progress has been made since and he had a three-hour meeting via his iPad this week. He could not have managed that six weeks ago. He is building up his strength.’

Despite the alleged complications, the music executive appears to be keeping his spirits up with pal Sinitta, 51, giving an update on his progress at the end of September.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, the musician said: ‘It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary.

‘He’s taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he’s not paralysed. But he’s got to take his and get well.’

Sweet: Simon and Lauren’s son Eric appeared in good spirits as he appeared to share an in-joke with his parents

Diet: The former singer also recently told how Simon had gained weight and taken a break from his vegan diet to help recover from surgery on his broken back

The former singer also recently told how Simon had gained weight and taken a break from his vegan diet to help recover from surgery on his broken back.

Sinitta claimed Simon, who had shed 60 pounds after changing his lifestyle last year, has returned to eating calcium and has upped his protein intake in a bid to ‘rebuild his strength’.

She told The Sun: ‘I spoke to him last week and he sounded so much better. He wasn’t dazed, sedated or weak. He was really bright, happy and clear. He’s gained a bit of weight and is looking healthier….

‘He said he had to start eating protein, calcium and break his vegan diet to rebuild his strength.

‘That’s the wisest thing. He was bloated and stressed, then he was too thin and exhausted. Now he is fit and relaxed. He’s found his sweet spot. He sounds relieved and exhilarated. The sea air is so healing and rejuvenating.’

