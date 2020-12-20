Shia LaBeouf Shows PDA With Margaret Qualley Amid FKA twigs Lawsuit

“The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney,” the actress told The New York Times in a separate interview that was published on Dec. 11. “He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible.”

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” she continued. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

FKA twigs’ attorney also shared a statement with E! News about her lawsuit.

“We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agrees to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment,” the statement read. “Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.”

The singer took to Instagram after her interview was published and opened up even more about her situation.

“it may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship,” she began her message. “it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me. which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an interpersonal violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”