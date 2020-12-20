Shia LaBeouf Once Revealed Will Smith Is Always There For Him When He Gets in Trouble

Shia LaBeouf’s name has been circulating in the media since recording artist and actress FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

This isn’t the first time LaBeouf has found himself in hot water. In the past, he’s been accused of plagiarism and has been arrested numerous times for an array of minor offenses.

LaBeouf revealed in a resurfaced 2019 interview that when the going gets tough for him, he relies on Will Smith for guidance.

Shia LaBeouf said Will Smith has always been there for him

Shia LaBeouf attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Has Been Kanye West’s Style Inspiration For Years Now — ‘He Took All My F—-ing Clothes’

LaBeouf looks to Smith for advice and support whenever he’s in a difficult situation, according to a 2019 interview with MTV News.

“He’s just always been a shepherd in my corner from afar, without ever tooting in the horn in public,” LaBeouf said. “He’s just always been there for me, every time I f— up or get in trouble, he’s always been there for me.

He worked with Will Smith on ‘I, Robot’

LaBeouf and Smith formed a relationship while working together on the 2004 blockbuster thriller, I, Robot. LaBeouf had a minor role in the film, but still managed to forge a close friendship with Smith. I, Robot was a major success at the box office, grossing over $347 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Shia LaBeouf has known Jaden Smith since he was a kid

LaBeouf also connected with Smith’s son, Jaden, while working on I, Robot.

“I’ve known Jaden since before he was ever doing the entertainment thing,” LaBeouf said. “I knew Jaden when we were playing Sonic the Hedgehog. In his dad’s trailer. I didn’t even really give a s–t about acting at that time. I was just grinding. I cared about Will Smith at that time. I didn’t care about acting, the craft.”

He’s got a close relationship with Jaden Smith as well

In regard to his relationship with Jaden, LaBeouf claimed that the young artist always supports his creative pursuits.

“Jaden’s just sort of always showed up every time that I’ve done something publicly,” LaBeouf added. “So all these public performance artist things that I’ve done with Luke and Nastja, he’s always showed up and supported.”

LaBeouf has been impressed by Jaden’s growth into the star that he’s become.

“We’ve been in touch that way, and then I’ve been watching him float and rise to the top and grab ahold of his craft and become some sort of little maestro,” LaBeouf said. “He knows a lot of the same people that I know, and we just sort of been piggybacking off each other for a while.”

LaBeouf is currently facing scrutiny due to allegations by FKA Twigs

LaBeouf’s name has been in the media a ton lately due to a lawsuit recording artist and actress FKA Twigs filed against him recently. The two dated for a period between 2018 and 2019, after Twigs starred in his semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy.

Twigs spoke out against LaBeouf in a piece for The New York Times, citing a physically and emotionally abusive relationship. Twigs is suing LaBeouf sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” Twigs said.