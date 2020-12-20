Shawn Mendes On Justin Bieber “Who’s Shawn Mendes?” Comment

“We were maybe not friends.”
Let me teach a little bit of Canadian History.
Well, that year, Justin Bieber was asked what he thought about Shawn in an interview, and Justin basically “I don’t know her”-ed him:
That next day, Shawn replied in an interview with BBC Radio, saying, “We haven’t met, but I guess he just doesn’t know. I’m definitely a fan. I looked up to him for a while, but I guess he just doesn’t know who I am. We’ll have to let him know.”
The two eventually collabed together five years later for their song “Monster,” but we never got to hear whether or not Shawn and Justin actually had beef…until now.
“Justin and I were never enemies. We were maybe not friends,” Shawn said.
“I mean, yeah, I guess I wasn’t texting him and being like, ‘Yo, how you doing today?’, but we were never enemies.”
“That’s kind of something that people maybe might’ve turned it into at some point,” he added.
As for the shade, Shawn said, “When he made the video being like, ‘Who’s Shawn Mendes?,’ he said he really genuinely didn’t know who I was — and I believed him.”
“So whatever, maybe he did, and he was trying to bug me, either way. But honestly, I really love him. He’s been so sweet, and super gracious and giving with his advice and his energy. He’s a good friend.”
Well, that’s good. Glad Shawn is unbothered by Justin’s comment!
