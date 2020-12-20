Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Ed Markey get coronavirus vaccines

WASHINGTON — Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Saturday morning received their first doses of the vaccine for COVID-19.

“At the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician for the continuity of government, we both received the first of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday,” the Massachusetts Democrats said in a joint statement. “The vaccine is safe, effective, and will save lives.”

All members of Congress are eligible to get the vaccine right away. Warren and Markey, who are spending the weekend in Washington as lawmakers wrangle over an economic relief bill, are the latest among a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have publicly announced their vaccinations in an effort to stave off skepticism about the vaccines, which were approved for emergency use this month.

