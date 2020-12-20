Say What?! See the Stars You Forgot Were in Christmas Movies

It’s not a Christmas movie without Santa Claus—and an unexpected actor.

As the countdown continues for the big December holiday, families around the world are getting in the spirit by watching classic films centered around the most wonderful time of the year.

While we all know stars like Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar love starring in a Hallmark holiday movie, there are several other celebrities who have appeared in your favorite Christmas flicks.

Fans always obsess over Will Ferrell‘s portrayal of Buddy the Elf in Elf. But far too many forget that Zooey Deschanel is the actress who reminds us all that the best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

For families who decide to watch The Polar Express in the coming days, don’t spend too long trying to guess the voice of the film’s eccentric conductor. It’s Tom Hanks, of course!

And while you may recognize Daryl Sabara from Spy Kids and Taylor Momsen from Gossip Girl, these talented stars also appear in festive movies.