Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.28% By .com

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Baazeem Trading Co (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 8.10 points to trade at 89.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) added 9.94% or 1.84 points to end at 20.36 and Al Alamiya Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was up 8.15% or 1.96 points to 26.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Food Products Co. (SE:), which fell 7.65% or 14.00 points to trade at 169.00 at the close. Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) declined 7.44% or 7.80 points to end at 97.00 and Saudi vitrified clay pipes co. (SE:) was down 6.76% or 7.10 points to 97.90.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 144 to 52 and 7 ended unchanged.

Shares in Baazeem Trading Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.00% or 8.10 to 89.10.

Crude oil for February delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $49.24 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 1.59% or 0.82 to hit $52.32 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract fell 0.18% or 3.40 to trade at $1887.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.07% to 4.5985, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7517.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 89.830.

