Saints place Jameis Winston on reserve/COVID list

The New Orleans Saints made a big move this week by electing to have veteran quarterback Drew Brees start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Unfortunately, Sean Payton’s squad still will be down a quarterback.
Jameis Winston has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Sunday. He’ll be unavailable against the Chiefs and could potentially miss Friday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Winston probably wasn’t going to see time during Sunday’s game anyway, but Payton has indicated in the past that when Brees is at quarterback, Taysom Hill will assume his jack-of-all-trades role while Winston assumes the position of QB2.
If Brees were to get hurt against the Chiefs, Payton probably would’ve opted to put Winston in at quarterback over Hill. That’s not a possibility now.
There has been no word on if Winston tested positive for COVID-19 or was placed on the list as a precaution due to close contact with someone who tested positive.
