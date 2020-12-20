Saints place Jameis Winston on reserve/COVID list

Winston probably wasn’t going to see time during Sunday’s game anyway, but Payton has indicated in the past that when Brees is at quarterback, Taysom Hill will assume his jack-of-all-trades role while Winston assumes the position of QB2.

If Brees were to get hurt against the Chiefs, Payton probably would’ve opted to put Winston in at quarterback over Hill. That’s not a possibility now.

There has been no word on if Winston tested positive for COVID-19 or was placed on the list as a precaution due to close contact with someone who tested positive.