Sad John Calipari becomes instant meme after Kentucky’s historically bad start

2020 has no doubt been a bad year — but it’s been especially bad for the Kentucky Wildcats.

John Calipari’s team is 1-5 and, after the team’s most recent loss of Saturday to UNC, the coach looked very sad during his virtual postgame press conference.

Whether it was the terrible lighting or the dejected look on his face, the photo from Calipari’s press conference became an instant meme.

The Kentucky men’s basketball program is off to its worst start to a season since 1926.

“I’m just so disappointed,” Calipari said after Saturday’s loss. “You want to win. You want them to feel some success. I thought before the game, ‘We’re going to get this game.’ I thought at halftime, ‘All right, we’re in good shape.’ We knew what they were going to do coming out of the gate (in the second half) and I thought we were fine. We were hanging around. Then all of a sudden, we let go of the rope.”