Ryan Reynolds Shares Holiday Plans With Blake Lively

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Unfortunately, it goes without saying that many of us will be spending the holidays away from our loved ones this year.


Channel 4

Not that anyone asked, but this includes me!


Jackson Lee / FilmMagic / Getty

Taking to his Instagram story, Ryan wrote, “My kids won’t see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends, or aunts and uncles. It sucks.”

“My hat’s off to so many others doing the same.”

We also know that Ryan will be spending at least some of the holiday season raising money for the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) — alongside his hideous sweater.

Puppies. Ugly Sweaters. An NHL star who’ll eventually stab me in the face with a rusty skate. All for the love of @sickkids. Thank you @SamsungCanada for pitching in and huge thanks to @AM34. https://t.co/ygeVztNgfE

Here’s to a safe and happy holidays everyone!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR