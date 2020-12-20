Rudy Gobert, Jazz agree to five-year, $205M extension

Rudy Gobert has earned himself the largest contract for a center in NBA history.

The Utah Jazz star has agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon. The deal has a player option for the fifth year. Gobert told ESPN about the extension:

“It means that they believe in me. They believe in what we’ve been building over the years with this whole organization, with coach [Quin Snyder] and all the guys. For me, it’s an incredible blessing. It’s a very motivating feeling to know that we all share the same vision and we all share this goal for this state and for this franchise.”

Rumors surfaced earlier in the week that Gobert was seeking a similar contract to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $228 million supermax deal, but the two-time Defensive Player of the Year claims he never asked for that much, saying he just wants to win a championship.

Gobert, who is entering his eighth NBA season, has spent his entire career in Utah. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 69.3 percent from the field. He’s an All-Star, three-time All-NBA player, four-time All-Defensive player and was the block champion during the 2016-17 season.

France native’s extension comes not long after Donovan Mitchell signed a five-year, $195 million extension with the Jazz. Utah now has its two stars locked up for the foreseeable future.

Gobert’s extension isn’t surprising, but it should be noted that he had some issues with Mitchell after they were the first two NBA players to test positive for the coronavirus this past season. Mitchell was reportedly angry with Gobert for not taking the virus seriously at the time. The two have since worked out their differences.