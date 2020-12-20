Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad’s Green Zone

BAGHDAD () – At least three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, two Iraqi security sources said on Sunday.
Sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.
An anti-rocket system set up to defend the U.S. Embassy fired and diverted one of the rockets, said one security official whose office is inside the Green Zone.
No casualties were reported, sources said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.