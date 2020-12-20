‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Reacts To the Wendy Williams Movie Trailer

Wendy Williams is a prolific television personality with her own talk show. The host of The Wendy Williams Show achieved great success in daytime talking about the latest hot topics. Williams is getting ready to premiere her biopic on Lifetime and people are buzzing about it already. After the movie trailer dropped, even Luann de Lesseps of The Real Housewives of New York City reacted to the news.

What did the ‘RHONY’ star say about Wendy Williams?

Williams has become a cultural icon thanks to her talk show where she dishes on the latest celebrity gossip. The TV host rose to prominence thanks to her duties as a radio host. Williams has had a rollercoaster of a life that will soon be chronicled in a Lifetime movie. She recently premiered the trailer on her show and it showcased her rise to fame as well as her marital problems.

“Before I had you, I had me, and not you, nor anyone else has the power to take away my gifts,” Ciera Payton as Wendy Williams says during one of the most dramatic scenes.

Williams serves as executive producer to the biopic slated to premiere on January 30 on the cable network. When the media mogul shared the trailer on social media, many celebrities expressed their celebratory comments. One of the stars that gave Williams a shoutout was RHONY‘s De Lesseps, who has visited her talk show’s set over the years.

“Congratulations, it looks incredible,” the Bravo star replied.

De Lesseps’ co-star, Leah McSweeney, also added, “Yasss me and [Colby Smith] already have a date set up to watch it.”

Wendy Williams goes on hiatus after mother’s death

Days after Williams announced her movie, it was reported that her mother had died. The show host talked about Shirley Williams’ death on the episode that aired on December 7.

“She died. My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,” Williams shared. “You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago.”

Williams didn’t specify when her mother had died or what the cause of her death was. However, she talked about the moments she shared with her, as well as the special bond they had with one another.

“Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have,” she continued. “I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years because people in my age bracket — many of you, throughout the years — (say,) ‘You’re really lucky to have your mom and dad together in a happy marriage.’”

Williams made it through the whole week of shows and at the end of the week, the production announced reruns would take over the following week. Although Williams was scheduled to do new episodes, it was decided to give the host time to grieve.

“Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time,” the post read. “The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family.”

The Wendy Williams Show airs in syndication across the U.S. in daytime.