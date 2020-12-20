‘RHOC’ Alum Tamra Judge Glued To Her Phone Reading Erika Jayne’s Explosive Text Messages From Husband’s Alleged Mistress

Tamra Judge is a former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County who is deep in the Bravo world as she was with the network for 12 years. The reality TV personality was just like the rest of the housewives fans when Erika Jayne of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exposed private text messages. Jayne provided the receipts to her followers that seemingly revealed her husband exchanging spicy messages with his alleged mistress.

What did the messages say?

It has been reported that the RHOBH star is divorcing her husband Tom Girardi, after many years of marriage. The Bravo star seemingly had a solid marriage but not everything was what it seemed like from the outside. Girardi had been allegedly having affairs with other women while still being married to Jayne.

“The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” a source told People.

The source claimed that Jayne already knew that Girardi was having extramarital affairs. However, she had decided to work on the marriage in hopes that the couple could save their relationship. The insider alleged that the attorney didn’t give Jayne the care and attention and ultimately led to the breakup. All of this drama also happened to coincide with a major lawsuit that Girardi is facing.

“[Jayne] realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point,” the source added. “The split was a long time coming. The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him.”

Erika Jayne posts the receipts

After the report was published online, social media went abuzz with many saying they didn’t believe Girardi had cheated on the reality star. That’s when Jayne dropped the bombshell on Instagram when she posted private messages between her husband and his alleged mistress.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Jayne wrote in a now-deleted post, captured by Queens of Bravo here.

The intimate messages were screenshots from many years ago as the interface looked very primitive. Jayne shared the post that included sexual language between the two people involved.

“Miss you babe. Makeup sex?” read one of the messages.

“Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f**king you,” another message said.

Tamra Judge can’t get enough

After Jayne posted the receipts, everyone started buzzing about the craziness that was ensuing. Even celebrities were shocked with what Jayne had revealed, including Judge. During an interview on Instagram live, the RHOC alum shared her excitement about the drama happening on social media.

“I was glued to my phone last night reading the text messages that she was exposing and then deleted,” Judge said on The Weekly Scoop with CJ. “And then the woman who was this appellate judge had this Instagram account and then she changed her bio… then I was like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Judge said that the drama kept her up past her usual bedtime.

“I go to bed very early and I was up until 11 o’clock last night reading through that stuff. It was very entertaining,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are set to return to Bravo in 2021.