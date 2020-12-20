RHOBH: Apparently This Is The Real Reason For Erika Jayne’s Divorce – ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ spoilers says that Erika Jayne isn’t divorcing her husband Tom Girardi because of his alleged fraudulent behavior or because they have “drifted apart.” Instead, there’s a new report that suggests the reality television star is divorcing her husband over cheating allegations.

However, there have been some reports suggesting that their divorce is a ‘sham’ simply because they want to protect their assets. Here’s what you need to know.

According to People magazine, source close to the situation say “the reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” but added that Erika said “she’s known about his infidelity for years” but had “wanted to try and save the marriage” until this point.

If that weren’t enough, when Erika starred in Chicago earlier this year, her husband apparently “left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows,” the insider said they were told, per People.

“She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point.”

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Erika’s divorce might be a way to help save her you-know-what. The Real Housewife and her husband Tom Girardi are being sued for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from crash victims.

The case centers around settlement money from the 2018 Lion Air crash. And apparently, Erika only has a few words to say about it. Here’s what you need to know.

The suit claimed that Tom and his law firm Girardi Keese “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds” and his “need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erika Jayne.”

If that weren’t enough, the suit also claims that Erika and Tom filed for a “sham” marriage just so they could protect their assets.

One source told Life & Style Weekly that Erika feels both embarrassed and humiliated about all of the reports surrounding her divorce. One source close to the situation says, “She’s denying it, of course, but the damage is done. She and Tom look like total crooks!”

“Erika’s embroiled in a scandal that she’s hoping won’t become her [RHOBH] storyline,” the source added.

