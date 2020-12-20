Release Date, Plot Details, and Everything Else We Know

Jimmy McGill’s transformation from a do-good lawyer to the seedy attorney we met in Breaking Bad is almost complete. The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will reveal how the show fits into its successor and what will ultimately happen to its title character. But what are the details exactly? Find everything we know about Better Call Saul Season 6, here.

Where ‘Better Call Saul’ left off

The last time we saw Jimmy McGill, he was dealing with severe PTSD after being stranded in the desert for days, dehydrated and in shock over nearly being killed in an ambush.

At home, Kim Wexler stepped up to take care of him. She notably rose to the occasion when Lalo Salamanca arrived at their place to question Jimmy about what really happened in the desert, delivering a passionate speech that saved his life.

Around the same time, Kim also quit her job for pro bono work — something Howard Hamlin scorned her for. Wanting revenge, she approached Jimmy with a shady plan to ruin Howard’s career, but even he disapproved, signaling just how much she’s gone off the deep end.

In the final moments of the Better Call Saul Season 5 finale, the assassination attempt on Lalo took shape. Gus Fring had tapped Nacho and his best assassins for help in taking Lalo out. But Lalo outsmarted them, killing all of Frings goons (except for Nacho, who escaped) before walking away from the scene with a look of revenge across his face.

What to expect in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould previously told Entertainment Weekly that season six will answer many questions, including what ultimately happens to Jimmy, who we know will start a new life as Gene Takavic.

“Anybody who watches the show carefully and is thinking about where this is all going, one of the questions you have to ask yourself is: ‘What does this man deserve?’” Gould said. “Not just: ‘What’s going to happen to him?,’ but ‘What would be a deserving end to this?”

“Does Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic deserve death? Does he deserve love? What would be the most fitting end for this guy — for the show?’ Obviously the end for everybody is death, but that may not be where we leave this guy,” Gould continued. “Is there any way for him to win any redemption after everything that he’s done?”

The other big question is what happens to Kim, who is missing from Breaking Bad. Gould wouldn’t get into details, but he told viewers to “keep your eye on the bottle stopper” that Kim kept as a souvenir from a con she and Jimmy pulled in earlier episodes.

It’s also not looking too good for Nacho, who Gould told The Wrap is “in deep, deep trouble” after setting up Lalo. But again, he didn’t get into specifics.

So when does ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 come out?

Gould previously said in a statement shared with that production would begin in February. But like many other productions, filming was stymied due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

More recently, actor Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) told the entertainment website HeyUGuys in October that filming will resume in March 2021.

“We were slated to go in September, we now look like we’ll be going in March,” he said. “We have a brilliant team of writers, of course, so it’s always exciting to think about getting back to work. We didn’t get a chance to get back to work on season 6. I’m so excited for Vince and Peter, and Melissa Bernstein, our producer, to be going back to set sometime in March.”

That means we could get new episodes by the year’s end — or at least early 2022. Until then, feel free to revisit old episodes so you know what to expect or read more of our TV coverage below.