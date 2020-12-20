Queen Elizabeth II Once Threw a Tennis Racket at Prince Philip During a Fight, Insider Claims

Like any married couple, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II‘s marriage has had its ups and downs. The royal couple just celebrated their 73rd marriage anniversary. Together, they’ve seen and experienced so much.

While their time together has been mostly sweet, they’ve had more than a few passionate fights and arguments. In fact, one expert claims that the queen once threw a tennis racket at the prince during an argument.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh | Donald McKague/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s marriage went through a major rough patch

While Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have remained together for over seven decades and married for love, their marriage did weather a storm or two. In 1952, when the queen ascended to the throne, it completely changed the young couple’s relationship and dynamics.

“That the Queen’s relationship was very strained at first because Philip basically had to give up his bride to the world and take a backseat to everything that’s going on,” filmmaker Tom Jennings revealed in the documentary, Being the Queen via Us Weekly.

It also didn’t help that the prince was forced to give up his role in the Royal Navy and take on royal duties that bored him to tears.

Prince Philip has always denied cheating on Queen Elizabeth II

Despite the rumors that swirled about the Duke of Edinburgh and several women in the early years of his marriage, he has always denied being unfaithful. “Privately, he will say, ‘How could I?’” Mike Parker, the duke’s first Private Secretary, told The Telegraph in 2004. “‘I’ve had a detective in my company, night and day, since 1947.’”

In fact, letters found after dancer Patricia Kirkwood’s death indicate that there was never anything romantic between herself in the prince. In fact, Kirkwood begged the prince to release a statement denying the rumors, but he refused. Unfortunately, Kirkwood’s association with the prince in the 1950s ruined her career.

Though Prince Philip has said, he’s never cheated on the queen. He has praised her for dealing with him throughout the years. During the 50th wedding anniversary party in 1997, the duke said, “I think the main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage… You can take it from me; the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”

This new photograph of The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen was taken last week in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle to mark His Royal Highness’s 99th birthday tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RCAZeioUjq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2020

Queen Elizabeth once threw a tennis racket at Prince Philip

Though the British royal family has always maintained a stiff upper lip policy, in her younger days the queen was once spotted showcasing her anger and passion toward her husband.

During the couple’s 1954 tour of Australia, the queen was spotted chasing Prince Philip out of their bungalow with a tennis racket before throwing it at him. Royal expert Elena Mora revealed via Express,