Profile of Kent Walker, Google's chief legal officer and SVP of global affairs who helped it fend off antitrust probes in 10+ countries including India and UK (Rob Copeland/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Rob Copeland / Wall Street Journal:

Profile of Kent Walker, Google’s chief legal officer and SVP of global affairs who helped it fend off antitrust probes in 10+ countries including India and UK  —  With antitrust challenges intensifying, longtime executive Kent Walker is now big man on company campus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR