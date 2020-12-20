Profile of Dina Srinivasan, who is helping Texas AG's antitrust investigation of Google after her treatises on Facebook and Google reframed antitrust thinking (Daisuke Wakabayashi/New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:

Profile of Dina Srinivasan, who is helping Texas AG’s antitrust investigation of Google after her treatises on Facebook and Google reframed antitrust thinking  —  Regulators are relying on insiders like Dina Srinivasan, who left her digital ad job after concluding that “Facebook and Google …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR