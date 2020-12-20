Profile of Bret Taylor, Salesforce's new COO and the architect of its $27.7B acquisition of Slack, who might one day succeed Marc Benioff as CEO of the company (Owen Thomas/San Francisco Chronicle)

Owen Thomas / San Francisco Chronicle:

Profile of Bret Taylor, Salesforce’s new COO and the architect of its $27.7B acquisition of Slack, who might one day succeed Marc Benioff as CEO of the company  —  Everyone in Silicon Valley seems to know Bret Taylor.  —  Few outside do.  —  That’s going to change, as the software engineer …

