Profile of Bret Taylor, Salesforce's new COO and the architect of its $27.7B acquisition of Slack, who might one day succeed Marc Benioff as CEO of the company (Owen Thomas/San Francisco Chronicle)

Owen Thomas / San Francisco Chronicle:
Profile of Bret Taylor, Salesforce’s new COO and the architect of its $27.7B acquisition of Slack, who might one day succeed Marc Benioff as CEO of the company — Everyone in Silicon Valley seems to know Bret Taylor. — Few outside do. — That’s going to change, as the software engineer …
