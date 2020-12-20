Pro golfer Amy Boulden on how to improve your golf game

In early November 56 of the worlds” top female golfers came to Dubai to compete in the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic. Each of the players brought their A-Game as they were battling for victory and the winners’ prize fund of €242,000.

After a close playoff with Celine Boutier, Australia’s Minjee Lee took the title and trophy.

The unique competition is played at night on and LED-lit course and has picturesque views of the city’s skyline. Welsh Pro-golfer Amy Boulden is no tranger to Dubai. In 2014 after a very successful amateur career she turned professional. The same year she was awarded ‘rookie of the year’. More recently in September, she won the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

spoke to Amy days before she competed in the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic. She gave some tips that can help improve any players handicap, regardless of their skill level.

Tips

Practise lots of putting.

Do plenty of practice under pressure.

Get out on the course as much as you can.

Do plenty of short game practice such as chipping and putting.

Take your with each shot you play.

Don’t forget to do practice swings on the course.

Get your fundamentals correct such as your grip and stance.

Know the where you’re playing. Course management is very important.

Learn to read the greens properly. Have a look at where the slope goes and look at the angles of both sides of the hole.

Get a good caddy.

Amy often trains in Dubai during the winter months when the weather is more favourable than her native Wales. She enjoys world-class golf courses in Dubai and said the Arab region is really pushing the sport for women.