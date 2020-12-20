Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-Year Review of Megxit Is Coming up, Will the Separation Be Permanent?

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have had quite the year. In January, they announced that they wanted to carve out a new path for themselves and step back from the royal family. While the split may have seemed permanent, it was really intended to be a trial run. Now that they are coming up on a year of that decision, fans are wondering if they will continue leading separate lives or go back to the royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their separation

In January, the Sussexes took to Instagram to announce that they were separating from the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they announced on the Sussex Royal Instagram page. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Initially, they intended on finding a way to become financially independent while still representing the family. Later, when Harry met with the queen, it was determined that that was not possible and they would no longer represent the royals.

The separation wasn’t meant to be permanent

When the queen and Harry came to an agreement on the terms of the separation, Harry lost out on a lot.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

But the Sussexes also gained the freedom to do what they wanted.

“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by People. “In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year.”

This agreement was originally in place for a 12-month trial run.

“As there is no precedent for this new model of working and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties,” the spokesperson said.

Will the trial last?

Harry and Meghan have been doing a lot since they separated from the royals. They recently landed a lucrative deal with Netflix and a multi-year podcast deal with Spotify.

“A reminder that Harry and Meghan’s desire to make money from their royal status was the root cause of their departure from the Royal Foundation and ultimately the Firm,” Express royal reporter Jim Palmer recently tweeted. “The rows with staff, family, media were all reasons they quit but this was a big part.”

Because of this, Palmer doesn’t think that the split will be reversed.

“Nothing has been decided yet but I imagine both sides will make the split permanent,” he tweeted. “It’s always dangerous to second guess the queen but it looks as if the US political intervention was the final nail for Harry’s hopes of retaining any military patronages on behalf of Her Majesty.”