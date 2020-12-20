Police arrest 36 ‘zama zama’ miners after Stilfontein turf war breaks out

The Hawks said the fight near a Stilfontein shaft involved more than 100 miners.

A group of 36 alleged illegal miners have been arrested in Stilfontein in North West after what appears to have been a turf war between two factions of illegal miners.

Police and the District Illicit Mining Task Team arrived at an area near a shaft to find more than 100 people fighting, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

“The warring rivals are believed to be Lesotho nationals fighting to assert dominance over each other for illegal mining turf,” Mogale said.

“One suspect was shot and wounded in the upper body after he reportedly ignored calls to drop his firearm.”

Police also confiscated three loaded AK-47 assault rifles, a .303 rifle, a pistol, magazines and ammunition.

“The group is expected to appear at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to face various charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. Meanwhile, their status in the country is also the subject of an ongoing investigation.”

