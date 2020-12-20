Pete Davidson’s Grinch On SNL Is Horrifying

“That’s not the only thing that grew three sizes.”
This hasn’t been a good year for the Grinch, has it? First we had Matthew Morrison’s take…
Why? Because this Grinch is a swinger with a Whoville couple, played by Kristen Wiig and Mikey Day.
And hey, I’m all into swinging! Swing away, kids! But oh, sweet, sexy Grinch puns:
I don’t even have any particularly fond childhood memories of the Grinch and I’m crying:
Could this be the thing that finally ends my slightly cursed attraction to Pete Davidson?!
Besides, apparently this isn’t even the first entry in the Grinch + swingers canon! There’s a theory that the Grinch’s parents in the Jim Carey movie had a key party.
You can watch the full sketch here.
