Paul Staehle Shows Off the Miscarried Child He Keeps in a Jar

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle never turns down the opportunity to talk about himself and his relationship with Karine Martins. Whether it’s in front of TLC cameras or in interviews, Paul will act out and bear his soul. He also has a history of airing out his life on social media.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins on ’90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days’ | 90 Day Fiancé/TLC/YouTube

At this point, there’s not much Paul can do to shock fans. But, his latest attempt at attention may have done just that. During a recent interview, Paul showed off the jar where he keeps his miscarried child.

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ star hints that his wife may have cheated

Paul and Karine’s drama has been playing out over the past few months on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? At the same time, they’re issues are on display in real time all over Paul’s social media.

On TV, fans have witnessed Paul and Karine move back to Kentucky after he couldn’t find a job in Brazil. But once back in the United States, things have continued to get worse. On social media in real time, Paul documented a huge blowout fight over the summer that resulted in restraining orders and nasty accusations.

The status of their relationship seemingly changes from day to day. As of now, Paul says that they are back together in Brazil. He said during an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show that they are living in the same house. And, occasionally, they even sleep in the same bed.

“We are currently living in the same house. And as long as I’m not currently in trouble or sleeping in the dog house then typically I will try to sleep in the same bed as her,” the 90 Day Fiancé star cautiously revealed.

He said that their relationship depends on the “mood of the day. He explained that they are working on their marriage the best they can. But he also hinted that Karine has cheated on him.

“That’s a tough thing to talk about. Anything can happen at any time. I’m not quite sure. People make mistakes in life. Things happen,” Paul said.

Paul Staehle runs background checks before Karine Martins can meet with other men

While he wouldn’t go into detail about Karine’s possible infidelity, Paul made it clear that he has never cheated on Karine. The 90 Day Fiancé star also voiced his concerns about his wife bringing their son Piere around people that he doesn’t approve of.

Paul explained that in Kentucky and Southern Indiana, there is a big problem with human trafficking. And, he gets concerned anytime anyone attempts to get near his wife or son. He says that Karine has been around people with criminal records, and he knows that because he runs background checks.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’: Paul Staehle Offers Proof He and Karine Martins Are Back Together Following Abuse Allegations

The 90 Day Fiancé star stated that his wife can go out and do what she wants, but he wants to make sure that the people she associates with aren’t any trouble.

“Before we had an argument about it. I said, ‘tell you what, if you want to go with Piere and everything else. I’m ok with that if I can do a background check to make sure everything’s cool before you take my son around those individuals,” Paul said.

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ star keeps his miscarried child in a jar

During the lengthy interview, Paul talked about the miscarriage that Karine suffered in 2018. He explained that things are done very differently in Brazil compared to America when someone loses a pregnancy.

The 90 Day Fiancé star said that after the miscarriage, they gave Karine something “to help her cope.” He claimed that he didn’t know what it was. But eventually, he discovered that it was the body of his miscarried child.

He says at first, he was in shock, but he knew they needed to do a proper burial. However, the miscarried child is still in a jar that Paul keeps in the refrigerator. He even showed off the bottle during his interview with Nati and said that he wants to bury the child near Karine’s grandmother’s grave.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air Sunday nights on TLC.