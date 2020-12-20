Patriots eliminated from postseason contention after loss to Dolphins

For the first time since 2008, the New England Patriots will not play in the postseason.

Bill Belichick’s squad was eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday after a 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Patriots have struggled mightily in their first season without Tom Brady, going 6-8 with Cam Newton at the helm of the offense. The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller threw for 209 yards on Sunday, but failed to score a touchdown.

Newton entered Sunday’s game with 2,172 yards and five touchdowns against 10 interceptions on the season with 451 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.

With two games remaining against the Bills and the Jets, New England would be better off to lose its final two games in order to get a higher draft pick this offseason, which it could then use to draft a quarterback to replace Newton.