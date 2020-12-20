Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson Tells Us About Her Latest Project

Showbiz Cheat Sheet chatted with Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson. She has an impressive number of accomplishments under her belt. As of this writing, Anderson is the most decorated medalist in X Games history. (The X Games are an extreme sports event held by ESPN each year.)

Anderson is also working on an exciting new partnership. Here’s what she told us about her new project and her career as a snowboarder.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: How did you get into snowboarding? What has your career journey been like so far?

Jamie Anderson | Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Jamie Anderson: I began snowboarding when I was nine years old, after receiving some hand-me-down gear and a snowboard from family friends. I ended up qualifying for the Winter X Games just four years later.

A year after, I took home a bronze, becoming the youngest female medalist in X Games history. Since then, my love for the sport has only grown. I have 17 X Games medals, two Olympic gold medals, one Olympic silver medal, four Espy awards and countless Dew Tour, FIS World Cup and US Open wins under my belt.

CS: What’s one challenge you’ve faced along the way and how did you overcome it?

JA: I’ve had many injuries over the years and those are always challenging to come back from! One in particular was rupturing my spleen, it was really scary and painful and took a long time to heal. That inspired me to really take care of my body and learn from the experience. There can be good even from the most difficult times!

CS: What prompted you to partner with Olay?

JA: I teamed up with Olay Body to celebrate the journeys of fearless women, like myself, who brave harsh winter conditions daily. Olay Body gives women the tools they need to combat winter skin dryness which is why I love the Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Olay Rinse-Off Body Conditioner with Shea Butter.

Both products serve as the first line of defense for my skin and are made with supercharged ingredients like Vitamin B3 Complex and Hyaluronic Acid that cleanse the skin to lock in moisture before I even step out of the shower.

CS: What advice would you give aspiring professional snowboarders?

JA: If I had to offer advice to aspiring professional snowboarders, I would say follow your heart! Have fun and let the passion burn within you! Life is meant to be enjoyed. Do what you love!

CS: What are your professional and/or personal goals for the next 5 year? Where do you hope to see yourself?

JA: I would love to continue to snowboard in events as well as explore more back country and work on more film projects. I also would love to have a big garden and live off the land!

