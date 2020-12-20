NSW records 15 new cases of COVID-19 linked to Northern Beaches cluster

New South Wales has recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the last hours, all of which have been linked to the Northern Beaches cluster.

There are now 83 cases linked to the cluster, but the exact source out of the outbreak is still under investigation, NSW Chief Health Office Dr Kerry Chant said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says 15 new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Northern Beaches cluster. (Nine)

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said today’s figures are a “pleasing” reduction from yesterday’s case numbers, when 30 new infections were announced.

Record numbers of people have also come forward for testing, with 38,000 people tested in the last hours.

“To date, every single case we’ve had to date has been linked to the Avalon cluster, and that’s how we want to keep it,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Although, obviously some venues outside of the Northern Beaches have been impacted and there are issues that health officials are going through today.”

More cases linked to Sydney venues

Five of the new cases have been linked to the Turramurra Salon For Hair in Sydney’s Upper Norther Shore.

“People who attended any between Tuesday December 15 and Friday December 18 are close contacts and need to test and self-isolate for 14 days since they were last there,” Dr Chant said.

Another case has also been linked to the Rose of Australia Hotel in Erskineville.

“That gives added urgency that everyone at that venue is, in fact, a close contact.

“If you were there on the evening of December 15 between 7pm to 9pm you are a close contact and need to get immediately tested and self-isolate, and can I thank all those who have already adhered to that or have responded to the message,” Dr Chant said.

Sydneysiders urged to reconsider travel

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has urged people to be sensible if they are travelling to parts of regional NSW.

“A message for those living at the outer metro area of Sydney,” Mr Barilaro said.

Members of the public are seen affront the Westfield CBD store in Sydney. (Sam Mooy)

“Be mature. Be understanding that you could cause some risk and anxiety, so if you have any symptoms, please get tested.

“Change your travel plans and maybe not visit regional NSW until we get on top of this issue.”

All residents of the Northern Beaches who have already travelled to regional NSW have been asked to self-isolate where they are.

‘Final call’ on Christmas to be made on Wednesday

Ms Berejiklian said while she is pleased the number of new cases has halved overnight, “one day’s results doesn’t tell us it’s a trend”.

“Obviously, we have halved the number of cases overnight, but in a pandemic, there is a level of volatility, so we’ll closely monitor what happens obviously to 8pm tonight and we’ll be making a final call on Wednesday morning,” she said.

“I appreciate how frustrating it is, and I would love to be able to tell everybody today what Christmas might look like in NSW or the Northern Beaches.