NSW contact tracers identify 71 cases while the COVIDSAFE App found none

And while tracers work to contain the spread, the government’s multi-million-dollar app is yet to help.

“It’s a reminder that we can’t be complacent,” Mr Morrison said today from Canberra, where he decided to call home before the outbreak.

“Significant contact tracing and testing regimes have been built up to deal with situations just like this.”

Those situations, mass spreading events like the scenes at the Avalon Bowlo are ideal for COVID and we were told for the COVIDSAFE App.

This week NSW tracers have identified 71 coronavirus cases and hundreds of contacts, however the app, has not helped find a single contact.

COVIDSAFE has helped find 17 contacts since April, though none in Victoria during its disastrous wave.

“Concessions about the COVID safe app are not for me. That would be a matter for the PM,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said today.

The government has just updated the app.

Previously, if you had COVIDSAFE but used another app like Facebook, or locked your phone the bluetooth would only work about 25 per cent of the — meaning three-in-four potential contacts could be missed.

The government says the new bluetooth boost means the app now makes a link 99 per cent of the .

“This is a tool, it’s one of many tools that is there to assist our contact tracers,” Acting Chief Health Officer Professor Paul Kelly said.

The app has cost at least $16 million, a figure that pales in comparison to the hundreds of billions spent holding up the economy and pushing for a recovery — a recovery damaged by a resurgent virus and border restrictions.