NHL, NHLPA announce plans for 2020-21 season to begin Jan. 13

It’s almost time for the puck to drop on the 2020-21 NHL season.

On Sunday, the NHL and NHL Players Association announced plans for the upcoming campaign to begin on Jan. 13. Training camps will open on Dec. 31 for the teams who did not participate in the NHL’s return to play during the 2019-20 season. All other teams will open training camp on Jan. 3.

The 2020-21 campaign will feature divisional realignment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Canadian teams will play in the North division while American teams have been realigned based on region.

“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season, especially since the Return to Play in 2019-20 was so successful in crowning a Stanley Cup champion,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play. And, as was the case last spring and summer, I thank the NHLPA, particularly Executive Director Don Fehr, for working cooperatively with us to get our League back on the ice.”