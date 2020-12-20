NFL Week 15 Weather Updates: Wind, cold unlikely to affect fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions

It seems like we’ve been saying this for the past month, but fantasy football owners must be doing something right to be rewarded with such favorable weather conditions. The Week 15 NFL weather forecast features a couple games that could see mild temperature, wind, and precipitation concerns, but for the most part, there are no weather issues that should impact fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

Seahawks @ Washington. There’s a 33-percent chance of showers in the morning in Washington, but there likely won’t be any rain once the game starts. The field could still be a little slick, but it’s ultimately nothing to worry about.

Jaguars @ Ravens. As with the game above, there could be some morning showers in Baltimore, but once the game starts, the skies should be mostly clear.

Browns @ Giants. There could be some light showers just prior to kickoff, and with temperatures in the mid-30s, this will likely be the coldest game of the day. Fortunately, there won’t be much wind, so the conditions won’t be anything the players can’t handle.

Steelers @ Bengals. This will likely be the windiest game of the week, with winds sitting in the 10-15-mph range. However, with temperatures in the low-40s, the wind shouldn’t have much of an effect on the game.

