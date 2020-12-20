‘The Crown’ Season 4 star Emma Corrin is defending the Netflix drama after reports have indicated that the British Royal Family is none too pleased with how this season is portraying Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage behind the scenes. The young actress, who plays Diana on the much-buzzed about series, opened up about the matter during an interview on The Tamron Hall Show this week. Here’s what she has to say.

Emma certainly had a lot to say when she was asked about reports that the royals and even members of Parliament to a certain extent, are upset about the way the monarchy and Charles and Diana’s marriage is being shown on the show, which hasn’t always been historically accurate in the past.

Netflix ‘The Crown’ Season 4: Emma Corrin Wants To Remind Fans That Netflix Series is Fictionalized

“It’s a difficult one. I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we’re in is fictionalized to a great extent,” Emma replied. “Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Joanna Mazewski Peter Morgan’s scripts are works of fiction.”

She added, “I understand why people would be upset because this is history and even with Diana, you know, it’s still very much fresh, I suppose, everything that happened. So I do really understand if people would be upset.”

Emma also went on to praise Peter Morgan’s portrayal of the royal family. It’s been noted that the actress will only appear in season four of the series.

“All of the cast, we just want to constantly remind people that we approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it’s such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters and as an actor it’s such a joy to really be able to bring a lot to them,” she said.

