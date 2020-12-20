Nepal Cabinet recommends dissolution of parliament: state TV By

KATHMANDU () – Nepal’s Cabinet recommended dissolving parliament in an emergency meeting on Sunday, the state broadcaster and other media reported.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the decision.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.