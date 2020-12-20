‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Way Thore Implores Fans To Stop Doing This To Chase Severino

Whitney Way Thore and her ex-fiancé Chase Severino went through a very public breakup on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. As fans learn more about what went on between the couple behind the scenes, many have attacked Severino on social media. Thore took to Instagram to address those fans directly.

Chase Severino & Whitney Way Thore | TLC

Chase Severino and Whitney Way Thore’s breakup was extremely public

After a whirlwind romance that ended in a broken engagement, Thore publicly announced her and Severino’s breakup in May 2020.

“Chase and I are no longer engaged,” Thore wrote on Instagram. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Severino stayed out of the spotlight when the breakup was first announced. Now, his side of the story is finally being shared — including all of the hate he received on social media.

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ fans continue to attack Chase Severino for breaking Whitney Thore’s heart

During the “Whitney Confronts Chase,” Severino opened up about the hate he received on social media after he and Thore broke up.

“I gotta be strong for the mother and the daughter,” Severino explained in the episode.

This should be one of the more magical announcements [and] moments of my life and it’s just — you get hit hard with all that hate from everyone. It’s not supposed to be like that. This kind of announcement isn’t supposed to be a little note post and floods of hate. It’s not supposed to be like that, and that sucks.

There’s not a lot of support for Chase Severino from ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ viewers

During that same episode of season 8, Severino broke down about not having anyone on his side.

“I’m sorry,” a tearful Severino told cameras. “I’m sorry it turned out the way it did. But I just want people to know that I’m not out to get Whitney or anything like that. I’ve received some horrible, horrible, mean stuff and it’s just…it’s hurtful.”

In the episode, Severino shared images of the hateful messages he had received. Meanwhile, other fans took to Reddit to express their disdain.

“Like what did you expect?” a viewer wrote, continuing:

People don’t like cheaters and you got this girl pregnant?! No ones going to be rooting for you; regardless of whether or not his and Whitney’s relationship was real in the first place. It’s hard to feel sorry for him; what did you think was going to happen? You’d get an outpouring of love for you and your new family after coming out and publicly saying you cheated and got the girl pregnant?

Many other fans agreed and were unsympathetic toward Severino.

“It was so pathetic!” another person commented. “And made him look worse [in my opinion].”

Whitney Way Thore wants fans to leave Chase Severino alone

Since announcing their broken engagement, Thore has implored fans to respect Severino’s privacy.

“I’m not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone,” Thore said in her original announcement. “I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future.”

On Dec. 15, Thore once again asked fans not to harass Severino online.

“Reminder,” she captioned an Instagram post. “I don’t care if it’s my dog or my ex-boyfriend or my dad. I don’t want or need to hear it and you ought not waste your time — save your energy for people you actually know!”

It’s unclear if fans have listened to Thore’s request.