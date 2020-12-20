Mum told baby has only half a heart and condition was missed on pregnancy scans

A doting mum has told of the shocking moment she was told her little boy was born with only half a heart.

Tiny Bobby Patrick McGann was all beaming mum Becky Holden had ever dreamt of when he came into the world on October 15.

But within a week medics told her Bobby had a heart defect which will mean multiple surgery and maybe even a transplant.







(Image: Liverpool Echo)



Becky, , from Merseyside, said: “The main thing is that Bobby is here and he is the bravest little boy I know, his fight and strength amazes me more and more everyday.”

She told the Liverpool Echo how Bobby was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left heart Syndrome, also known as half a heart Syndrome.

To keep him alive, he will need three heart surgeries – the first of which he underwent at just 11 days old.

His second will be in another four to six months and his third when he is between three and five years old.

The condition means that Bobby could potentially need a heart transplant later on in his life.

Hypoplastic Left heart Syndrome is normally picked up on a 20 week scan and Becky said that it’s rare that his case wasn’t noticed earlier.







(Image: Liverpool Echo)



Despite only ‘having half a heart’ Bobby seemed healthy when he was born. It wasn’t until a full week later that his parents say they got his diagnosis.

Becky said: “When I found out about his condition I was in utter shock and felt numb, I didn’t feel as if it was real what I had been told as we had no idea about it.”

She added: “When he was born he didn’t look poorly. He was so alert from the moment he was born his eyes were open.

“I had that full first night with him and he was fine, the only thing that was a slight concern was that his breathing was a little bit quicker but they said they would settle and by the morning it still hadn’t so he was on the neonatal ward for five days before we got transferred to Alder Hey.

Bobby still hasn’t been home since his birth and because of the pandemic family members haven’t even seen him yet.

Though his mum and dad ‘can’t wait’ for him to meet his extended family they know he’s in the best place for him at the moment.

Bobby’s mum said: “He’s never been home yet and not met any of his family so we can’t wait for the day that happens.

“But at the moment he’s where he needs to be and will get better we always have to remain positive and have hope because he’s only shown us strength so far.”

Praising her partner and Bobby’s dad, she added: “I don’t think I ever expected to go through what we went through and the rollercoaster of emotions, I can’t thank Connor enough for being by my side and being my rock.

“I honestly would have not been able to get through it without you and I can’t thank you enough for our beautiful little boy.”

Once the pandemic is over, Becky and her family plan on doing a fundraiser ball to help raise money for Alder Hey.

Becky said: “They [Alder Hey] have honestly been amazing just with the shock of all this the support they have given me and Connor and just the level of care they have given Bobby and saved his life as the first surgery was the most high risk one at of them all he has to have.

“I owe them for the rest of my life for what they have done for my little boy.”

As Bobby is expected to need medical attention for years to come,

Becky said she hopes that her fundraising could become an annual event.

She said: “I have people already wanting to give cash donations as well which is amazing the more we raise the better.

“I want to give it to the cardiac department as he will be under their care for the next 18 years and I’m hoping it’s an success and hopefully make it an annual event.”