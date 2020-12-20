Mohammed Shami set to miss remainder of Test series with fractured arm, reports

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami could miss the remainder of the Australia tour after reports in India suggested that scans revealed that he fractured his arm.

Shami copped a nasty hit on his right forearm after attempting to dodge a short delivery from Pat Cummins in India’s calamitous second innings in the first Test.

He attempted to bat on but struggled to grip the bat and retired hurt before failing to take the field during Australia’s second innings.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), scans have revealed that Shami has a fracture in his right arm.

Mohammed Shami was hit while attempting to avoid a short-pitched delivery from Pat Cummins (Getty)

“Mohammed Shami has a fracture and the chances of him taking part in the remaining three Test matches is next to nil,” the report read.

Uncapped paceman Mohammed Siraj is said to be the leading candidate to replace Shami for the Boxing Day Test, while Navdeep Saini is the other pace option in the Test squad.

The decision on Shami’s replacement is one of a number of selection headaches for Indian coach Ravi Shastri heading into the second Test.

KL Rahul is expected to replace outgoing skipper Virat Kohli in the line-up, while young keeper Rishabh Pant and uncapped opener Shubman Gill could also be inclusions.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!