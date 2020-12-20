‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Miles Williams and Karen Landry Talk Sex! MAFS

Miles Williams and Karen Landry were featured on the 11th season of Married at First Sight in New Orleans. As they watch the show back, a lot comes up in their minds. One of the first things that think about is their sex life and how it was different back then.

Then they think about how their marriage is going and the expectations that they had back on the show. So much has changed and they took the time to talk to fans about it all.

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Decision Day Changes

While watching the show, many fans of Married at First Sight thought that Miles was too affectionate with Karen because she didn’t seem to reciprocate the affection. That didn’t stop her from staying with him though.

On Decision Day, many of us were shocked that she stayed married to Miles. They have now been married almost a year and they wanted to touch base with their fans. They did a Q& A session for all of their fans on YouTube.

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Miles and Karen Williams Talk Sex

Fans asked about how it is watching the show back today. Karen said, “It sucked watching the show back, so I stopped.” Miles told fans, “Personally, I felt like that was the hardest part. Not only are you watching yourself on TV, but you’re watching it as other people are watching it.”

They even mentioned that when they would watch the show back, they would have little arguments about how they should have done things differently or what they did wasn’t the best idea.

Karen talked about how much easier it was to have an off-camera relationship. “When the cameras were gone, everything got easier.

Literally everything. ” Fans then began to ask about their sex life. We never really saw the couple get close on the show and that is one of the reasons fans didn’t think that they would make it. One fan asked Karen, “Is physical touch/intimacy still hard for Karen, or is it easier because you all know each other better?”

Karen told fans, “It’s so hard for me, y’all,” and then she laughed about it. Miles told fans, “And this one does not get out of my face.” Karen added, “I get on his nerves. It’s cute, though.”

The couple joked about how Karen can’t stay away from him now and that she definitely shows more affectionate now than ever before. Miles told fans, “My needs are met. We’re good.”

