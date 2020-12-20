Marilyn Monroe Once Told Jackie Kennedy That JFK Was Going To Leave Her, According To Biography

One of the most notorious affairs in Hollywood history involved John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. According to multiple sources, Jackie Kennedy was well aware of her husband’s wandering eye. While she’d usually turn her cheek to his affairs, Monroe posed as a problem for the Kennedy clan.

Jackie wanted the president to cut off all ties with her, and he obliged. But a heartbroken Monroe contacted Jackie to tell her that JFK would eventually marry the Hollywood bombshell instead. As it turns out, Jackie’s response to Monroe was rather snarky.

Jackie Kennedy was empathetic toward Marilyn Monroe

Rather than despising the pinup star for being romantically involved with her husband, Jackie felt empathetic toward Monroe. Additionally, she felt as though the blond bombshell was a sensitive soul who wasn’t emotionally stable.

In 2018, Charles Casillo wrote a biography about Monroe, titled The Private Life of a Public Icon. In it, he describes how Jackie felt about JFK’s affair with Monroe.

“Although his indiscretions hurt her terribly, Jackie Kennedy had long ago come to terms with her husband’s infidelities,” the biography reports. “She learned to accept his affairs as long as they did not touch her- or her family. But she viewed his dalliance with Marilyn differently from the others for a number of reasons. It wasn’t that Jackie felt threatened by Marilyn- she was too assured of her importance in Kennedy’s life- but she understood the fascination that surrounded the blond star.”

Casillo continues, saying,

“More than anything, Jackie understood that her family would be publicly disgraced if it somehow came out that her husband was having an affair with Marilyn. Plus, Jackie felt a great deal of empathy for her. She knew that Marilyn was a deeply sensitive, troubled woman. ‘This one is different, Jack. Have some pity on her,” she warned. ‘I want you to leave Marilyn alone.’”

Marilyn Monroe called Jackie Kennedy to tell her she was going to marry JFK

According to the biography titled These Few Precious Days: The Final Year of Jack with Jackie, a dramatic interaction occurred between the first lady and the Hollywood legend. According to the book, Monroe called Jackie to tell her that JFK promised to marry her instead.

And as reported by Vanity Fair, Jackie had the perfect response.

“Marilyn, you’ll marry Jack, that’s great,” Jackie said, according to the biography. “And you’ll move into the White House, and you’ll assume the responsibilities of the first lady. And I’ll move out, and you’ll have all the problems.”

Jackie Kennedy still loved John F. Kennedy deeply, despite his affairs

Despite all of the cheating, Jackie continued to love her husband. She never stopped loving him, and according to People Magazine, their relationship was typical with the times. A source tells the magazine, “She came from a world where that is what men did, and it was accepted.”