Marcus Thuram apologises for spitting in rival’s face during Bundesliga game

Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has apologised for spitting in an opponent’s face during a game as he faces a lengthy ban.

Thuram was sent off after spitting at Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch during a confrontation between the pair Saturday, with the score at 1-1.

Hoffenheim conceded another goal after Thuram, the son of France World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, was red-carded and went on to lose 2-1.

Marcus Thuram spits in the face of Stefan Posch. (Twitter)

“Today something took place that is not in my character and must never happen. I reacted to an opponent in a wrong way and something occurred accidentally and not intentionally,” Thuram wrote on Instagram.

“I apologise to everyone, to Stefan Posch, to my opponents, to my teammates, to my family and to all those who saw my reaction. Of course, I accept all the consequences of my gesture.”

Referee Frank Willenborg shows Moenchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram the red card. (AP)

Moenchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram leaves the pitch after getting a red card. (AP)

Thuram’s claim that the incident was “accidental” appears extremely dubious, given the footage.

Thuram is likely to miss several weeks of games in the new year, dealing another blow to eighth-place Gladbach’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for a second straight season.

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak missed five games after he spat in the direction of an opponent in September.