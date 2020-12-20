Lorna Jane to face court over claims activewear could stop coronavirus spread

Australian activewear company Lorna Jane is being taken to court over a range of leggings and sports tops which claimed to provide protection against COVID-19 .

In July the business released its “anti-virus activewear” range, claiming it was sprayed with a substance called “LJ Shield” that eliminated and stopped the spread of COVID-19 and provided protection against other viruses.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) confirmed it would be launching action in Federal Court over the claims made on Lorna Jane’s Instagram page, website and stores.

A Lorna Jane garment tag with “LJ shield” advertising. (A Current Affair)

Advertising for the product included slogans such as: “Cure for the Spread of COVID-19? Lorna Jane Thinks So”, “With Lorna Jane Shield on our garments it meant that we were completely eliminating the possibility of spreading any deadly viruses”, and “LJ Shield – Protecting you with ANTI-VIRUS ACTIVEWEAR”.

The ACCC alleges the claims were based on no scientific evidence and that company founder Lorna Jane Clarkson was knowingly involved in the alleged conduct over claims she made in a media release and a video posted on Lorna Jane’s Instagram account.

Lorna Jane founder Lorna Jane Clarkson.

“It is particularly concerning that allegedly misleading claims that Lorna Jane’s LJ Shield Activewear could eliminate the spread of COVID-19 were made at a when there was fear about a second wave emerging in Australia, especially in Victoria, and all Australians were concerned about being exposed to the virus,” ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said.

“We allege that the statements made by Lorna Jane gave the impression that the COVID-19 claims were based on scientific or technological evidence when this was not the case.”

At the , a spokesperson for the company defended the range and said it was “not trying to profiteer” from coronavirus.

An example of some of the ‘anti-virus’ marketing. (Supplied)

“We were developing this and working with our partners on this before the outbreak, and are not charging our customers for this technology,” a Lorna Jane spokesperson said.

“This is something we are doing because we believe in it and want to protect our customers in any way we can.”

The ACCC says most of the claims were removed by mid-July, but claims the garment permanently protected the wearers against pathogens were represented on some garment tags until November.

Lorna Jane has already been fined $39,960 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration over the advertising.