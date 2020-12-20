Lewis Hamilton favourite to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton has won Sports Personality of the Year and accepted the award from home as the socially distanced ceremony saw Gary Lineker play keepie-uppie with a toilet roll.

Captain Tom Moore introduced tonight’s ceremony on BBC One before he was given a special honour for his fundraising efforts, while Marcus Rashford was also praised for his campaigning.

After winning his seventh Formula 1 world championship, Lewis Hamilton was favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year and lived up to the expectation, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson finishing as runner-up.

Accepting the award from his home, Hamilton said: ‘I really wasn’t expecting this knowing that there’s so many great contenders, but I think they’re all winners.

‘I really want to say a merry Christmas to everyone. I know it’s been such an unusual year, but all the frontline workers, all the children around the world, please try and stay positive through this difficult .

‘I’m just really proud to be amongst them all and I will continue to try and do my part for representing the country in the best way I can.

‘Please everyone out there, go out and follow your dreams, all the kids never give up on yourselves. You have what it takes.’

Others in contention included boxer Tyson Fury, cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Hollie Doyle and snooker ace Ronnie O’Sullivan.

There was an awkward start to proceedings as Gary Lineker (left) and Gabby Logan were forced to explain why Tyson Fury was not appearing for an interview, saying he ‘decided not to engage’ with producers

Marcus Rashford appeared at the ceremony to receive an Expert Panel Special Award, following his efforts to support children in poverty, which saw a Government U-turn on free school meals

Rashford wins Expert Panel Special Award England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was honoured with the Expert Panel Special Award tonight after his efforts to support children in poverty forced a Government U-turn on free school meals. Speaking after receiving the Expert Panel Special Award, Rashford, 23, growing up in poverty was a ‘nightmare of a situation to be in’. He added: ‘I’ve always had this thing that eats at me saying “make sure you make a difference for the next generation” and I think as a country we should always protect them as much as we can and give them the best chance in life to become whatever it is they want to become.’ Speaking about the support he received from his mother, Rashford said: ‘(The award) will sit in her house and it will sit where she can see it every day because she’s the person who in difficult circumstances brought me up to become a person who has morals.’

Tyson Fury failed to appear on the show after demanding he be removed from this year’s list, saying he was the ‘people’s champion’.

Gabby Logan told viewers: ‘As you may have heard, Tyson has asked that people do not vote for him.

‘He’s decided not to engage with the show or accept any award and that is Tyson’s choice.’

Gary Lineker said Fury was chosen as a finalist ‘on the strength of his sporting achievements in 2020’.

Appearing from his home, Lewis Hamilton took an opportunity during his interview to discuss racial inequality within Formula 1.

‘It’s never been a diverse sport and I think this year you’ve seen so many inspirational individuals, congratulations to Marcus (Rashford). There’s so many people doing great things out there

‘I think in our sport, it shouldn’t matter where you come from. We’ve really got to fight for gender equality, it shouldn’t matter where your socio-economic background is or your religion and so I think we’ve got to work together collectively.

‘There are so many great jobs within this industry and it’s not about seeing the next me coming through, it’s about creating equal opportunities and making sure its reflective of the outside world.’

Hamilton was speaking after Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was presented a special award for his campaigning this year to help hungry children from poor backgrounds receive free school meals.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson took the opportunity to praise Rashford’s efforts while speaking to Gabby and Gary.

He said: ‘To use your platform to help for the better is really important, Marcus Rashford’s a perfect example I think what he’s doing is incredible. The more people like him the better.’

Rashford told presenters tonight: ‘I’ve always had this thing that eats at me saying “make sure you make a difference for the next generation” and I think as a country we should always protect them as much as we can and give them the best chance in life to become whatever it is they want to become.’

After introducing this year’s ceremony, Captain Tom Moore, 100, who raised millions for the NHS in the early months of the pandemic has given his name to a new prize.

The Captain Tom: Young Unsung Hero award saw the Second World War veteran honour a youngster for their contribution to the community.

Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill handed the award to nine-year-old Tobias Weller, who has cerebral palsy and autism, after he walked at least 50 metres every day, raising more than £150,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Paces School.

Jurgen Klopp picked up two honours on Sunday night, receiving the Coach of the Year award moments after accepting the Team of the Year prize

Captain Tom told the youngster: ‘You’re a marvellous young man, this is a great honour that you’re getting and congratulations I’m absolutely thrilled.’

Tobias said it was ‘awesome,’ to meet Captain Tom, saying he was ‘inspirational’.

Captain Tom was presented with the Helen Rollason award, which honours outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

Celeste performed Nat King Cole’s Smile as the ceremony took a moment to honour the sports people to have died during 2020, including the likes of Diego Maradona and Jack Charlton.

A microphone malfunction meant Gary Lineker could be heard saying ‘hello’ over the performance.

Nine-year-old Tobias Weller became the first ever winner of the The Captain Tom: Young Unsung Hero after raising thousands of pounds for two charities by walking outside his home during lockdown. Captain Tom Moore described Tobias as a ‘marvellous young man’

Diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, 16, was presented with the Young Sports Personality of the Year award on Blue Peter 10 days ago.

Speaking at tonight’s ceremony, the youngster, who has dreams of competing at the Olympics for Team GB, said: ‘It’s so wonderful to think such amazing sporting legends have won it and I’m following in their footsteps.’

Sgt Matiu Ratana, a serving police officer who was shot dead while booking a suspect into custody, was awarded a posthumous Unsung Hero award.

Matt’s partner Sue said tonight: ‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took to vote for Matt. He would’ve felt humbled by this, Matt was a very special man, one of a kind and he touched so many people’s lives.’

Friends at East Grinstead rugby club, where Matiu was a coach, have set up a charity foundation in his name.

The World Sports Star of the Year has already been announced, with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, receiving the title after retiring following an undefeated career.

Jurgen Klopp accepted the Team of the Year award after guiding Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title.

Moments later the German manager was awarded the Coach of the Year honour.

Former Arsenal and England right back Alex Scott presenting this year’s awards alongside Clare Balding, Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan.

Singers Celeste and Rick Astley both performed during the ceremony, along with actor and poet Deanna Rodger.