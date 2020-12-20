Ledger users threaten legal action after hacker dumps personal data By Cointelegraph

Ledger users threaten legal action after hacker dumps personal data
The hacker that breached hardware wallet provider Ledger’s marketing database earlier this year has released personal data for thousands of users, prompting many to threaten the firm with a class-action lawsuit.
According to a tweet from network security firm Hudson (NYSE:) Rock’s Alon Gal, a hacker allegedly behind the breach of personal data from hardware wallet Ledger in June has made all the information they obtained available online. This reportedly includes 1,075,382 email addresses from users subscribed to the Ledger newsletter, and 272,853 hardware wallet orders with information including email addresses, physical addresses, and phone numbers.
