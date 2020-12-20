Learn all the skills you need for starting a side-hustle with 98% off this training

Source: StackCommerce

While you are stuck at home, you might be thinking about starting your own part-time business. The 2021 Complete Side Hustle Bundle helps you get started, with eight insightful courses for only $29.99.

Whether it’s utilizing a creative talent or flipping clothes for profit, every side-hustle involves a little marketing or selling. To be successful, you need to know how to promote your brand.

Through 27 hours of video tutorials, this bundle helps you build a valuable set of skills. Along the way, you’ll discover how to find or create products, build a website to attract customers, and set up a store on Etsy.

The training also looks at promoting yourself via YouTube and webinars, and how to design graphics for social media. You’ll even get an in-depth look at Amazon FBA selling.

You will learn from Benjamin Wilson and the Entrepreneur Academy. Wilson is a successful entrepreneur, while the Academy specializes in social media. Both have great reviews from students.

Order today for $29.99 to get lifetime access to all the courses, worth $1,600 all together.



