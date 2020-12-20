Kyle Kuzma, Lakers agree to three-year, $40M extension

Kuzma is entering his fourth year in the NBA and holds averages of 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Last season, the Utah product averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.6% from deep, all career lows.

Earlier this offseason, LeBron James said he thought Kuzma would be the most improved player during the upcoming campaign.

If he does take a massive leap forward during the upcoming season, like James says he will, Kuzma likely will be up for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, which was won by former Laker and current New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram last season.