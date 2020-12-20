Kyle Kuzma, Lakers agree to three-year, $40M extension

Kyle Kuzma is staying in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. After locking up LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Rob Pelinka made it a priority to extend another key piece.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 25-year-old forward has agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension with the Lakers. It includes a player option for the 2023-24 season.
Kuzma is entering his fourth year in the NBA and holds averages of 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Last season, the Utah product averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.6% from deep, all career lows.
Earlier this offseason, LeBron James said he thought Kuzma would be the most improved player during the upcoming campaign.
If he does take a massive leap forward during the upcoming season, like James says he will, Kuzma likely will be up for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, which was won by former Laker and current New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram last season.
