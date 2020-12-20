Kate Middleton Is Very ‘Chill’ At Home – William & Kate, British Royal Family News

British Royal Family News says that while she is poised to become the future Queen of England, you wouldn’t think that by the way she is at home with her family.

Of course, we are talking about Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton as sources close to the Duchess say that she is a very “chill” mother at home with “no airs or grace” about her. Here’s what you need to know.

According to People Magazine, insiders close to the royal say that the Duchess of Cambridge is a confident mom who is always doing her best to keep her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – ‘grounded.’

The tipster told the publication, “Kate is very chilled at home. It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There’s no airs and graces. When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mom, and she’s no pushover. The children get told off if they act up.”

With that said though, the Duchess of Cambridge does certainly get a lot of help behind the scenes as she has a full staff to help her, too. In addition to her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, Kate also relies on her children’s nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, who has been with the family since 2014. What’s more, Kate’s assistant and right-hand woman Natasha Archer is always there to help her.

“If you look at the people around her, it’s a tight team,” says the source close to Kate. “She would be lost without Maria, Tash and everyone. They work very hard, but they make it possible for Kate to juggle everything.”

Seeing how perfect Kate’s life behind closed palace doors might be, the tipster also added, “Kate is living the life that she talks about. She’s at the center of her family and then she’s dealing with the other things afterward.”

