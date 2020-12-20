Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Shares His Favorite Christmas Movie and the Wildest Thing He’s Seen From a Fan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had a pretty incredible 2020.

The year started off with the signal caller leading his team to victory after victory in the playoffs before winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl. The athlete then signed a contract extension in July worth around $500 million. In September, the NFL star and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews got engaged and later announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Patrick Mahomes II | Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Chiefs are poised to make another Super Bowl run this season, but December isn’t all about preparing for the playoffs. It’s also about the holidays so Mahomes was asked what his favorite Christmas movie is. Here’s which classic film he picked, plus the craziest thing he’s ever seen from one of his fans.

What is Mahomes’ favorite Christmas movie?

During his weekly guest spot on KCSP 610 Sports Radio‘s The Drive, the signal caller was asked by hosts Carrington Harrison and Sean Levine to share his favorite Christmas movie.

“I’ve never been huge on Christmas movies but I do appreciate them,” he stated, before adding, “I was a big fan of Home Alone growing up. Just being a young kid that movie was a classic for sure.

“I’ve watched Christmas Vacation and all that stuff here recently… I really did enjoy those as well but if I had to pick just one, it would probably be Home Alone.”

RELATED: What Is Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Ethnicity?

Craziest thing he’s seen from a fan

Mahomes is one of the most popular athletes in the game today and during the Tryann Mathieu COVID-19 Relief Radiothon, he talked about the outrageous things he’s seen from his fans. He noted that seeing people get tattoos of him is pretty wild.

“I think it was on Jimmy Kimmel when the guy had like the tramp stamp and it was a picture of me,” Mahomes recalled. “That was probably the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. That tattoo as a big picture of me on his back… it was crazy.”

Tattoo of Patrick Mahomes | Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Says He’s Got Skills Off the Field Too

Mahomes is currently in a bit of a Twitter battle with his teammates

Recently, a few Chiefs players changed their avatars to some not-so-great photos of their teammates from their high school or college days. Mahomes explained on The Drive that this all began courtesy of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“Of course it was Tyreek, that man’s pretty funny on social media,” Mahomes said.

“You never know who’s gonna get got but I knew mine was coming at some point and I’m glad it was just me with a skull cap on, that’s a fashion trend I’m gonna have to bring back here sooner rather than later,” the athlete said referencing his teammate Mecole Hardman’s new profile pic of him donning a skull cap during his high school days in Whitehouse, Texas.